Firefighters battling grass fire near FM 367, Old Electra Road

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several fire departments are working to extinguish a grass fire in Wichita County.

The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started on FM 367, between Old Electra Rd and FM 2384. It is reportedly burning toward the north, moving toward U.S. 287 parallel with FM 2384.

Caption

Our photographer on scene said several planes were flying overhead and dropping water onto the fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

