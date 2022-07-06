Fireworks increase chance of lost pets

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Everyone’s favorite part of July 4 is the fireworks, right? The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center may beg to differ.

July 4 is a holiday known for its cookouts, pool parties and fireworks, but animal services officials knows it as the number one day pets go missing.

“We have seen an increase in animals coming through our doors,” Nicki Bacon, Wichita Falls Animal Services Center administrator, said. “We have a lot of citizens who are bringing them in, usually around this time, people don’t realize there may be holes in their fence or ways for their dogs to get out, and the fireworks, they do scare them.”

With the recent increase in the amount of animals that animal services have received, they have waved the usual adoption fee in hopes that some of these pets find their forever homes.

There are several steps you can do to prevent this from happening to your pet, but Bacon said one sure way is to keep your pets indoors. They would also like to remind people to spay and neuter their pets.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.