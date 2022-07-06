Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Gas prices down due to lower demand

Gas prices decreasing and strikes occurring from pilots ahead of an expected holiday travel surge. (CNN, AAA.COM, FLIGHTAWARE.COM)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down 8 cents from last week, to $4.80.

Analysts say that is due to lower demand right now, but that could change soon because July is the busiest month during the summer driving season.

Right now, the most expensive gas in the U.S. is in California, Oregon and Arizona.

The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.

Why a gas tax holiday won't help drivers budget much. (CNN, POOL, SENATE BANKING CMTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD says they received 362 fireworks calls over the last four days.
Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger
Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns

Latest News

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province
The child care industry is struggling to stay afloat as workers leave and tuition increases.
Child care costs soaring due to inflation
Daniel Guess holds a photograph of himself, right, along with his father, Larry Guess, center,...
Gun violence in US leaves long list of victims
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting suspect expected to appear in court