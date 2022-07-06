Email City Guide
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say

A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed.

The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when she hit the boat’s outboard motor, according to the TWRA investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the TWRA. The agency did not provide further details.

There have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2022 as compared to 13 at the same time last year.

