Heat advisories are in place across Texoma

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we have several heat advisories in place. Heat index values between 105 and 110 will be possible. Wednesday, we will have a high of 104 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 79 with clear skies.

Thursday, we will have more heat advisories across Texoma. Thursday, we will have a high of 106 with heat index values reaching as high as 110. Thursday night, we will have a low of 79 with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies.

However, Saturday may not be as hot. We’ll have a 20% chance of showers and storms which could cool temps off some. For now, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

