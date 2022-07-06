Hottest Weather Since 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will range from around 105 to 110 through Saturday. This is the hottest weather since August of 2020! Dry conditions, combined with a large area of hot high pressure expanding throughout the atmosphere is responsible for the heat! There may be small rain chances on Saturday and again early next week with a front in the area. That may help drop temperatures by a few degrees.

