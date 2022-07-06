How to keep your phone from overheating

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As numerous heat advisories have been issued across Texoma, it’s important to take precautions to keep your devices from overheating.

AT&T officials said an overheated phone can experience battery drain, performance issues and even a total shutdown. They have provided the following tips to avoid overheating phones:

Don’t leave your wireless device in the car - extreme heat can damage a wireless device; AT&T officials said to keep your smartphone and/or tablet with you, either in a purse, briefcase or backpack

Keep your wireless device in a shaded, cool area - direct sunlight will continuously heat up your phone; keep your device in a bag, backpack or under a light towel or blanket

Power it off - turning your phone off is reportedly one of the fastest ways to get its temperature back to normal

Keep multiple wireless devices stored separately - if you’re carrying both your smartphone and a tablet or laptop, keep them separated

Samsung has some tips of their own:

Turn down the brightness - brighter screens are easier to see, but they also require more power and can increase your phone’s temperature; they also recommend turning off adaptive brightness in your display settings

Turn off apps you don’t need - apps running in the background will continue to use power

Temporarily turn on airplane mode - this setting will turn off non-essential features

Norton has a few suggestions as well:

Keep your apps updated - Bugs and older software can cause apps to use more power

Charge your device in a cool, shaded area - heat can become trapped if you charge your phone on a bed, blanket, pillow or other cushioned surface

Norton officials said an overheated phone can potentially lead to your device having a decreased lifespan.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.