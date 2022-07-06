Man arrested in Wichita Falls for human smuggling

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday on a human smuggling charge.

Law enforcement stopped a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 287 South and FM 1739 around 7:55 a.m. The driver, William Rene Carlos Baran, was reportedly arrested at the scene and charged with human smuggling, a third-degree felony.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said seven immigrants from Guatemala were detained and later picked up by the U.S. Border Patrol.

