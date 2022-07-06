Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police: Man caught flushing stash had nearly 50 pounds of pot

While serving warrants, police in Georgia say a suspect was caught flushing nearly 50 pounds of...
While serving warrants, police in Georgia say a suspect was caught flushing nearly 50 pounds of marijuana down the toilet.(Bibb County Sherriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Police in Georgia say a man who was caught flushing his stash down the toilet had nearly 50 pounds worth of marijuana.

In a Facebook post, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said their Special Investigations Unit was called to a home Tuesday morning to serve several arrest warrants on 42-year-old Joseph Benjamin Griffin II.

While serving the warrants, the sheriff’s office said task force members discovered Griffin was attempting to flush a large amount of pot.

The Special Investigations unit arrived and gained permission to search the home and Griffin’s rental car, finding about 47 pounds of marijuana in the home.

They then searched Griffin’s vehicle where they found more bags of prepackaged marijuana, a handgun and $12,600 in cash.

Griffin was then arrested for the warrants that were served and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, an alcohol offense, possession of a firearm during the commission to commit certain felonies, fleeing or eluding a police officer, three counts of traffic or motor vehicle offenses and aggressive driving. Police say Griffin also violated his probation.

Griffin is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD says they received 362 fireworks calls over the last four days.
Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Ohio to spotlight rule to rescue pensions
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill