Report shows economic impact of Sheppard AFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A recently completed study by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts analyzed the economic impact of U.S. military installations within the state.

The report states Sheppard Air Force Base contributed an estimated 19,928 direct and indirect jobs and made a $3.7 billion economic impact.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies. Serving military families are integral members of their hometown communities, and the strong and long military-community partnerships continue to provide economic stability and essential support for civic and community programs. I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”

“It is amazing to see the tremendous economic impact these military installations have in Texas,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The importance of these bases reaches far beyond direct jobs and personal income. The facilities, and the men and women who work and are stationed at them, form the backbone of communities and support countless businesses and induced jobs throughout the state. Thank you to the TMPC and Governor Abbott for collaborating on this and for highlighting the critical economic contribution of these installations. My office is proud to contribute to this effort.”

In total, the comptroller estimates military installations contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state.

