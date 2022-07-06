Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns

Henry Florsheim.
Henry Florsheim.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The president and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Henry Florsheim is stepping down from his position, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The Chamber’s vice president of marketing Katie Britt confirmed the news to News Channel 6.

Florsheim will be the new economic development director for the City of Cedar Hill. Britt said Florsheim made the decision because it was a good move for his family.

The Chamber board chairman Gordon Drake also released a statement saying:

“Henry has done an outstanding job as a promoter and champion of Wichita Falls. While we are saddened by his departure, we are confident he laid the foundation for us to continue the forward momentum in the growth of the Chamber, support of the business community, and the community itself. The Chamber’s Executive Committee will meet soon to discuss next steps and interim leadership.”

Florsheim’s last day will be July 28, but Britt said he is leaving the chamber in the capable hands of his board directors and staff.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD says they received 362 fireworks calls over the last four days.
Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure

Latest News

Pecan industry gets ready for season
News Channel 6 has curated lists of weather-related closures for schools, businesses and more.
Business, non-profit and church closures on Wednesday, Feb. 2
Employers in WF seek new ways to incentivize hires
Employers in WF see boost in employment
Buy Now, Pay Later: A new option for online shopping
Buy Now, Pay Later: A new option for online shopping