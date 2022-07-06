Email City Guide
WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment

Police said an ID card was found with the body.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in an apartment in the 1800 block of 9th Street.

WFPD officials said the property owner went to the rear apartment at the address after not receiving payments from the tenant. The owner reportedly had to force his way into the building before he found the body.

Police said an ID card was found with the body, and that identification will be released when the family has been notified.

Investigators reportedly do not suspect foul play and believe the death was from natural causes. WFPD officials said the body had been there for an extended period of time, and that the investigation is ongoing.

