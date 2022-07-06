WFPD searching for missing 15-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for a missing child.

15-year-old Kady Marie Aine was last seen by her father on June 5, when he dropped her off for an activity on Rose St., according to a press release. Police say Kady did not enter the building.

Kady is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black slides, and may have visited the Dollar General on 9th St. Tuesday morning.

Her parents Jeffrey and Larissa told News Channel 6 they had been driving for the last 30 hours looking for their daughter. They are especially concerned for her well-being because of the recent heat wave in the area, and ask anyone with information to call the police.

Jeffrey said Kady is familiar with the immediate surrounding area and that she might be recognized because of her distinctive, fast walk. She reportedly does not have a phone or social media.

If you have information on Kady’s location, WFPD asks that you call its non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

