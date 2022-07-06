Email City Guide
Wichita County Commissioners approve upgrade to courtroom

By Tanner Deleon
Jul. 6, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $35,000 in upgrades was approved Tuesday by Wichita County Commissioners.

The upgrades look to be made to the commissioners courtroom, mezzanine and room 290, which is across from the courtroom.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said they need to be up to date with the latest technology amongst other things. Ever since the start of the pandemic, the world has transitioned into more online operations.

County commissioners recognized this and want the technology they need to conduct business online when necessary.

“It is going to do that because we have moved to more and more video meetings, so this will provide a better arena for that,” Gossom said. “It will also make it a little better arena for the actual courtroom things that I do in there. It will be a more courtroom appearing room than it is right now.”

They will also be adding better furniture, audio and visual systems and equipment because they do not like the current layout of the courtroom.

Gossom said they want to start on this as soon as possible, but they are not sure when they will get all of the equipment they ordered because of supply chain issues.

