Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County Commissioners hesitant on approving LEC upgrades

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Law Enforcement Center wants to make upgrades to their facility, but while they say the changes would make staff safer, the commissioners court wasn’t satisfied with the current proposal.

The upgrades could still be approved down the road. Money wasn’t the issue here; Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said the upgrades that were presented were somewhat vague.

The LEC wanted five items approved, including upgrading the entry lobby windows to bulletproof glass and reconstructing roof drains to improve drainage, but the commissioners court wants a more detailed description of what the money would be used for before approving the upgrades.

“The request, if you took them at face value, added up to about $210,000,” Gossom said. “We have the money to cover it, but it doesn’t mean we should just take it and go here, do it. Let’s look at it a little closer.”

The money would come out of the LEC bond fund, which Gossom said has about $600,000 left.

County commissioners told the LEC to come back with a more in-depth plan of what they want to use the money for. Gossom believes it will be about six weeks before they see a new proposal.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD says they received 362 fireworks calls over the last four days.
Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Texas woman shot in her car early July 4th, possibly for flashing her high beams at another...
Woman shot in face for flashing high beams at vehicle, police say
Saud Alayouni was arrested on June 30, 2022.
Saudi Arabian airman from Sheppard AFB arrested for indecent exposure

Latest News

If anyone is interested in applying, they can go to the city’s website.
City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage
Over $35,000 in upgrades was approved Tuesday by Wichita County Commissioners.
Wichita County Commissioners approve upgrade to courtroom
The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started on FM 367, between Old Electra...
Firefighters battling grass fire near FM 367, Old Electra Road
Firefighters battling grass fire near FM 367, Old Electra Road
Firefighters battling grass fire near FM 367, Old Electra Road