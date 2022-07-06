Wichita County Commissioners hesitant on approving LEC upgrades

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Law Enforcement Center wants to make upgrades to their facility, but while they say the changes would make staff safer, the commissioners court wasn’t satisfied with the current proposal.

The upgrades could still be approved down the road. Money wasn’t the issue here; Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said the upgrades that were presented were somewhat vague.

The LEC wanted five items approved, including upgrading the entry lobby windows to bulletproof glass and reconstructing roof drains to improve drainage, but the commissioners court wants a more detailed description of what the money would be used for before approving the upgrades.

“The request, if you took them at face value, added up to about $210,000,” Gossom said. “We have the money to cover it, but it doesn’t mean we should just take it and go here, do it. Let’s look at it a little closer.”

The money would come out of the LEC bond fund, which Gossom said has about $600,000 left.

County commissioners told the LEC to come back with a more in-depth plan of what they want to use the money for. Gossom believes it will be about six weeks before they see a new proposal.

