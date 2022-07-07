Abbott authorizes Texas National Guard, DPS to apprehend undocumented migrants and return them to border

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Friday issued an executive order authorizing and empowering the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend undocumented immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border.

Republican county officials have been calling on the governor to declare an invasion under the Texas and United States constitutions and begin using state resources to expel migrants, despite deportations being a responsibility of the federal government.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” Abbott said Friday.

“The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden’s open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl.”

The governor’s executive order states the Biden Administration “has abandoned the covenant, in Article IV, § 4 of the U.S. Constitution, that ‘[t]he United States . . . shall protect each [State in this Union] against Invasion,’ and thus has forced the State of Texas to build a border wall, deploy state military forces, and enter into agreements as described in Article I, § 10 of the U.S. Constitution to secure the State of Texas and repel the illegal immigration that funds the cartels.”

“I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border to stop this criminal enterprise endangering our communities,” continued Governor Abbott.

“As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those challenges caused by the Biden Administration.”

Read the Governor’s executive order here.

