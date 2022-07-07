City of Wichita Falls taking bids for Freddy’s Casa Mañana property

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be putting the Freddy’s Casa Mañana property up for sale via sealed bids.

The property is located at 1425 Old Iowa Park Road. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the city council chambers of Memorial Auditorium.

City officials said the highest bidder will sign an agreement of understanding stating that the building located on the property will be demolished within 90 days of purchase.

The Freddy’s Casa Mañana building caught fire in April of 2022, sparking an emergency response from the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.