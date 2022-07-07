Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls taking bids for Freddy’s Casa Mañana property

The property is located at 1425 Iowa Park Road.
The property is located at 1425 Iowa Park Road.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls will be putting the Freddy’s Casa Mañana property up for sale via sealed bids.

The property is located at 1425 Old Iowa Park Road. Bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the city council chambers of Memorial Auditorium.

City officials said the highest bidder will sign an agreement of understanding stating that the building located on the property will be demolished within 90 days of purchase.

The Freddy’s Casa Mañana building caught fire in April of 2022, sparking an emergency response from the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
Firefighters continue to battle Koonce Fire
Police said an ID card was found with the body.
WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Wichita Falls Police Department announced they were searching for 15-year-old Kady Aine on...
WFPD searching for missing 15-year-old

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage
City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage
Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit
Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit
Ashton Carter.
Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit
Storm chances return Friday