Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage

If anyone is interested in applying, they can go to the city’s website.
If anyone is interested in applying, they can go to the city’s website.
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The utilities department for the City of Wichita Falls is facing a staffing shortage.

They currently have 20% of their positions open and while they were able to maintain day-to-day operations at the beginning, they are starting to see the affects.

Those include delays in operations, staff having to work extra hours and even pulling other staff from outside sources.

“A lot of our positions are entry positions,” Daniel Nix, utitlies operations manager, said. “The City of Wichita Falls actually trains our personnel, we pay for the training and the licensing. You don’t necessarily have to come to us with any particular set of skills.”

If anyone is interested in applying, they can go to the city’s website and choose between the jobs available.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD says they received 362 fireworks calls over the last four days.
Damaged car in WF shines light on firework danger
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
This is a developing story.
Part of U.S. 287 closes as firefighters battle grass fire
Police said an ID card was found with the body.
WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment

Latest News

Over $35,000 in upgrades was approved Tuesday by Wichita County Commissioners.
Wichita County Commissioners approve upgrade to courtroom
The upgrades could still be approved down the road.
Wichita County Commissioners hesitant on approving LEC upgrades
The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department said the fire started on FM 367, between Old Electra...
Firefighters battling grass fire near FM 367, Old Electra Road
Firefighters battling grass fire near FM 367, Old Electra Road
Firefighters battling grass fire near FM 367, Old Electra Road