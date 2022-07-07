City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The utilities department for the City of Wichita Falls is facing a staffing shortage.

They currently have 20% of their positions open and while they were able to maintain day-to-day operations at the beginning, they are starting to see the affects.

Those include delays in operations, staff having to work extra hours and even pulling other staff from outside sources.

“A lot of our positions are entry positions,” Daniel Nix, utitlies operations manager, said. “The City of Wichita Falls actually trains our personnel, we pay for the training and the licensing. You don’t necessarily have to come to us with any particular set of skills.”

If anyone is interested in applying, they can go to the city’s website and choose between the jobs available.

