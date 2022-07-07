First Step explains why victims may fear speaking up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes in the country.

A study by the department of justice found only one in three sexual assaults are actually reported.

News Channel 6 spoke to an organization here in Wichita Falls that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to find out why victims might be afraid to speak up.

“The number one reason that victims don’t come forward is out of fear, and that is the fear of not being believed,” Michelle Turnbow, First Step executive director, said. “The fear that, just the acceptance that it also happened to them.”

Turnbow said if a victim confides in you about their experience, it’s important to believe and support them, make them feel safe and then help them find resources to file a complaint.

