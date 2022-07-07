Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

First Step explains why victims may fear speaking up

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes in the country.

A study by the department of justice found only one in three sexual assaults are actually reported.

News Channel 6 spoke to an organization here in Wichita Falls that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to find out why victims might be afraid to speak up.

“The number one reason that victims don’t come forward is out of fear, and that is the fear of not being believed,” Michelle Turnbow, First Step executive director, said. “The fear that, just the acceptance that it also happened to them.”

Turnbow said if a victim confides in you about their experience, it’s important to believe and support them, make them feel safe and then help them find resources to file a complaint.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
Firefighters continue to battle Koonce Fire
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Police said an ID card was found with the body.
WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

“I think a large increase will surprise many people.”
Residents react to proposal of increased water bill
Charges against Larry Cornelius and Katherine Anderson were filed on Thursday by the Comanche...
Lawton police charge two for murder of man found in trash can
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management