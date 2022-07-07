Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

GoFundMe raises nearly $3 million for 2-year-old boy orphaned in July 4th parade mass shooting

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on...
Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday.(Irina Colon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CNN) – A GoFundMe campaign for the toddler who was left orphaned in the July Fourth mass shooting has raised nearly $3 million in its first day.

Tens of thousands of people have made contributions to support 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, who lost both of his parents in the Highland Park parade shooting.

Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on Monday. Aiden was found alive, pinned underneath the body of his father.

The verified GoFundMe campaign was started Tuesday by family relative Irina Colon.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” the page reads.

The money will support Aiden and his caregivers until he becomes an adult. As of Thursday afternoon, the page has raised $2.94 million.

Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman donated $18,000, the fundraiser’s largest single donation so far.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
Firefighters continue to battle Koonce Fire
Police said an ID card was found with the body.
WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Wichita Falls Police Department announced they were searching for 15-year-old Kady Aine on...
WFPD searching for missing 15-year-old

Latest News

City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage
City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage
Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit
Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit
The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being...
George Clooney’s Batman suit up for auction
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
Former FBI leaders Andrew McCabe, left, and James Comey were both selected for audits.
IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits