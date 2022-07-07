Lawton police charge two for murder of man found in trash can

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people have officially been charged for the murder of a man near NW 31st and Cache Road in Lawton over the weekend.

Court documents released Thursday have revealed new details into the investigation of a body that was found in a trash can on Saturday.

The affidavit said once authorities were able to identify the body of John Collins, it led them to a room at the Rodeway Inn just down the road from the grisly discovery. After acquiring a search warrant, investigators reportedly discovered handwritten notes written by Katherine Anderson, who was Collins’ girlfriend and caretaker.

The notes reportedly described the death and attempted disposal of Collins’ body. In them, Anderson allegedly explained how she put his body in a bathtub, covering it in cleaning products to mask the smell.

According to court documents, Anderson allegedly hit Collins with a hammer several times. Collins then collapsed to the floor, where he continued to scream, and in an attempt to make him stop, Anderson reportedly wrapped his body in a shower curtain.

During police interrogation, Katherine allegedly admitted to plotting and murdering Collins, and then appealed to Larry Cornelius for help disposing of the body. They are both charged with desecration of a human corpse, unlawful removal of a dead body, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Court documents say a third person also assaulted Collins with a crow-bar, but didn’t verify their identity.

Anderson’s bond is set at $500,000, while Cornelius is facing a $100,000 bond. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 13.

