NCTC to receive $345K state grant

The grants are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - North Central Texas College is set to receive $345,452 via a Texas Talent Connection grant.

NCTC will use the funds for year two of the Business and Industry Leadership Team to Supply Chain and Logistics Education program serving students on campuses in Denton, Cooke, Montague and Young counties.

State officials said the grant will provide accelerated training in supply chain logistics.

NCTC’s grant is just a portion of the $5.9 million in grants that were announced for 18 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs across Texas.

“Texas continues to lead the nation as the best state for business thanks to our young, growing, skilled, and diverse workforce,” Governor Greg Abbott said. “Meeting the changing needs of Texas businesses by providing a continuing pipeline of workers with in-demand skills is paramount to ensure expanding economic opportunity in communities across the state. With more than $5.9 million in Texas Talent Connection grants, we are again connecting more employers to work-ready skilled Texans and more Texans to in-demand skills training for higher-paying jobs and career advancement — creating a more prosperous Texas for all.”

The grants are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

