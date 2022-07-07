Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Alexander Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season. (WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A crew member from the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting said.

According to WCSC, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Alexander Jennings, 22, died around 3:15 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleson County Sheriff’s Office said Jennings was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the area then hit again by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

The casting company said on Facebook that Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a developing story.
Firefighters continue to battle Koonce Fire
Police said an ID card was found with the body.
WFPD: no foul play suspected after body found in apartment
Henry Florsheim.
WF Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Wichita Falls Police Department announced they were searching for 15-year-old Kady Aine on...
WFPD searching for missing 15-year-old

Latest News

Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit
Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit
City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage
City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say