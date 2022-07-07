Residents react to proposal of increased water bill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas, groceries and your water bill; these are just some of the expenses with a rising price tag as inflation continues to put families in tough positions.

Many Wichita Falls residents spoke with News Channel 6 on Thursday about the possibility of a 9% price increase to their water bill.

As you’d expect, they weren’t happy to hear that, even though this price increase will help keep their water clean and healthy. Residents said they believe there is a better way to go about it.

“I think a large increase will surprise many people,” Gary Martin, a resident, said.

The utilities department has proposed a 9% water bill increase to the residents of Wichita Falls to help them afford the rise in cost for the chemicals.

“Our chemical bids came in in April and we saw significant increases in chemicals,” Daniel Nix, utilities operations manager, said. “Some of our individual chemicals went up, they doubled in price.”

Residents believe 9% is a large jump.

“I think 9% is too much to start off with,” Gordon Lofgren, resident, said. “That amounts to 32 cents a unit and the average household uses three to four units, so that comes up a dollar or two dollars a month.”

With inflation upping the cost of food, gas and other essentials, this could cut into an already tight budget.

“We pay our bills, we pay our rent before anything else happens,” Mary Baladz, a resident, said. “That comes first before we buy our groceries and stuff like that, it is separate from our bills.”

The utilities department tries to keep its prices as steady as possible. There has not been an increase in eight years, but residents suggested instead of a huge price increase every few years, maybe try this instead:

“It should be a small increase over a period of time instead of just one big hit because people budget,” Martin said. “Inflation being as it is, it is not doing anybody any favors right now.”

“It is very true, instead of your bill going up a dollar and something cents a month, it is going to go up 20 cents,” Lofgren said. “I think that is a very good idea.”

The utilities department wants to remind customers it is not immune to the inflation that is gripping the nation. Officials are confident they have set the lowest rate possible while continuing to protect the public health.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.