Storm chances return Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we have more heat advisories across Texoma. Thursday, we will have a high of 108 with heat index values reaching up to 112. Thursday night, we will have a low of 79 with clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Friday, isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Saturday may not be as hot. We’ll have a 20% chance of showers and storms which could drop temperatures. We will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

