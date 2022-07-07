Email City Guide
Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens

A silver alert was issued for 84 year old Margie Pickens on June 15th.
A silver alert was issued for 84 year old Margie Pickens on June 15th.
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert was issued for 84-year-old Margie Pickens on June 15th. The Oklahoma City Metro search and rescue will conduct another search party the weekend of July 16th, and they are asking the community for their help.

That Search and Rescue team said Pickens’ last text message was to her Landlord stating that she’s going to her family’s farm which is 25 miles east of Duncan. They are asking for locals in the Duncan area to check their storm shelters for Pickens, believing that she may have taken shelter from the high temperatures in those storm cellars.

This is a developing story.
