Wichita Falls church awards Hirschi graduate with $500 college kit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It won’t be long before students begin to move into college dorms, and a Wichita Falls church is helping to make that process a little easier for a recent Hirschi High School graduate.

Ashton Carter was the big recipient of Wednesday’s giveaway from the Church of Purpose. They put together a $500 college kit full of everything an incoming freshman may possibly need for their dorm.

It includes bedding items, bathroom toiletries and even a Keurig, a blessing for Carter and her family.

”A little less stress on my mom and my family paying for college and knowing I have a little more money to have going to college and not worrying about spending so much,” Carter said.

Carter will be making her way to Southeastern Oklahoma State University next month and will begin the process of majoring in kinesiology.

