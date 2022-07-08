Altus PD investigating after finding explosive device

ALTUS, Okla. (KAUZ) - Altus police are investigating after an improvised explosive device was discovered on Thursday around 4:20 p.m.

It happened in the 100 block of North Blain Street, where police said a man found the device while taking trash to a dumpster.

Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad were called, and technicians confirmed it was an intact IED. The immediate area was reportedly evacuated and the location was closed for several hours.

The device was later removed by the OHP. No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can contact the Altus Police Department at (580) 482-4121 or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-8477.

