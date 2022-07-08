Bureau of Land Management hosts wild horse and burro adoption event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the first time since 2015, the Bureau of Land Management is hosting the wild horse and burro adoption event in Wichita Falls.

The event featured 120 wild horses and burros that come of all different ages and colors. The bureau is also offering $1,000 to help find these animals a forever home.

Bureau officials said it’s important that they periodically remove excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and protect other rangeland resources.

“These wild horses and burros roam on our public land in the 10 western states and there’s just too many of them for the land to support.” Crystal Cowan, Wild Horse and Burro Specialist, said. “There’s a lack of forage and a lack of water in most of these management areas. So the Bureau of Land Management gathers up a certain number each year and offers them up to the public for adoption, such as the ones we’re holding right here in Wichita Falls.”

More than 280,000 of these animals have been adopted since the program began in 1971. To make sure these placements are healthy and safe for the animals, the bureau conducts inspections within six months of the adoption date.

If you missed your chance on Friday, the event will happen on Saturday as well from 8 a.m. to noon at the MPEC.

To adopt an animal, you have to be 18 years old, have no record of animal abuse and your home must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal. For a closer look at the other requirements, click here.

