Community members attend town hall on school safety

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the wake of the recent mass shootings, a town hall style meeting focused on school safety took place Thursday evening in Wichita Falls.

Weapons safety expert Kathy Richardson was there to answer any questions the public had. She spoke to our crews about the guardian policy program, which allows teachers and staff to carry and use handguns in the event of an emergency.

Richardson reminded the public of the training this policy requires.

“I think a lot of people think the guardian program is where the school is just gonna allow teachers carry guns in a classroom and I just want to make it real clear that that’s not what its about,” Richardson said. “There’s a lot of training that’s involved.”

Thursday’s meeting was hosted by Democratic congressional candidate Kathleen Brown, who is running for Texas District 13.

Bev is looking for her forever home
Health district talks monkeypox cases in Texas
Community members attend town hall on school safety
Kamay VFD to host active shooter presentation
