Dispose of unwanted agricultural surplus pesticides at no cost
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you have unwanted agricultural surplus pesticides? The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Wichita County is offering residents the chance to dispose of these materials at no cost.
Officials will be accepting pesticides on Wednesday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the City of Electra Fairgrounds. Pesticides must be kept in their original containers, and you do not have to exit your vehicle when dropping them off.
Unknown pesticides will reportedly be sampled and identified on site.
Materials that will be accepted include:
- Outdated, discontinued or unwanted agricultural pesticides
- Insecticides
- Herbicides
- Fungicides
- Rodenticides
- Nematicides
- Growth Regulators
- Empty, Triple-Rinsed Plastic Pesticide Containers (55 gal. max)
- Empty or Partial Metal Drums
Materials not being accepted include:
- Explosive ordinances and ammunition
- Petroleum-Based Products
- Paints
- Medical Wastes
- Radioactive Substances
- Household Pesticides, Chemicals and Waste
- Tires
- Fertilizers, Propane or Butane Cylinders
- Chlorinated Hydrocarbons
- Fumigant Canisters
- Used motor oil and other automobile fluids
- Auto Batteries
- Empty Totes
- Methyl-Bromide Cylinders
- Dioxins (2,4-5T, Silvex, TCDD, etc.)
