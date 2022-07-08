Dispose of unwanted agricultural surplus pesticides at no cost

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - Do you have unwanted agricultural surplus pesticides? The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Wichita County is offering residents the chance to dispose of these materials at no cost.

Officials will be accepting pesticides on Wednesday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the City of Electra Fairgrounds. Pesticides must be kept in their original containers, and you do not have to exit your vehicle when dropping them off.

Unknown pesticides will reportedly be sampled and identified on site.

Materials that will be accepted include:

Outdated, discontinued or unwanted agricultural pesticides

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

Rodenticides

Nematicides

Growth Regulators

Empty, Triple-Rinsed Plastic Pesticide Containers (55 gal. max)

Empty or Partial Metal Drums

Materials not being accepted include:

Explosive ordinances and ammunition

Petroleum-Based Products

Paints

Medical Wastes

Radioactive Substances

Household Pesticides, Chemicals and Waste

Tires

Fertilizers, Propane or Butane Cylinders

Chlorinated Hydrocarbons

Fumigant Canisters

Used motor oil and other automobile fluids

Auto Batteries

Empty Totes

Methyl-Bromide Cylinders

Dioxins (2,4-5T, Silvex, TCDD, etc.)

