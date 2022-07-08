Health district releases updated Wichita County COVID numbers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District released updated COVID-19 numbers Friday for the period of time from June 25 to July 8, 2022.

One death and 437 new cases were reported, as well as 387 recoveries.

12 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, and the positivity rate is at 32%.

The full health district update can be found below:

“From the period of June 25-July 8, 2022, the Health District is reporting 437 new cases. 1 death, 12 hospitalizations and 387 recoveries.

There are 69 (16%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 368 (84%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 120 new re-infection cases. Of those, 7 (6%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 113 (94%) are not up to date on their vaccinations. Of the 12 individuals hospitalized today, 0 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

Of the 12 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a re-infection. Positivity Rate = 32%”

