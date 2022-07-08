Health district talks monkeypox cases in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the first time since 2013, there is a monkeypox outbreak in the United States. Currently, there are over 600 confirmed cases across the nation.

At least 20 of those cases are in Texas, with some being in Dallas and Tarrant counties. Symptoms include fever, headaches, chills, muscle aches and a rash or blister-like lesions.

Although there are no cases in Wichita County, health officials are monitoring it closely.

“We are keeping an eye out on the situation,” Brandi Smith, lead epidemiologist at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said. “We always want to stay out in front of it and be prepared, which is kind of where we are at, at this moment. Not having any cases in Wichita County, we feel very good about that, but if anything changes, if that situation changes, we will definitely keep the public aware and notify them of anything that they need to be concerned about.”

Smith said hospitalizations and deaths are rare when contracting monkeypox, but it spreads easily. Health officials are working with the state to keep it contained.

