Kamay VFD to host active shooter presentation

KAMAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kamay Volunteer Fire Department is set to host an active shooter presentation from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The event is free to the public and will happen on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Kamay VFD and area businesses will be providing free hamburgers.

Attendees will learn more about what to do if an active shooter enters an office or building that they are in, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.