Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kamay VFD to host active shooter presentation

Kamay VFD to host active shooter presentation
Kamay VFD to host active shooter presentation(Kamay Volunteer Fire Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAMAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kamay Volunteer Fire Department is set to host an active shooter presentation from the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The event is free to the public and will happen on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Kamay VFD and area businesses will be providing free hamburgers.

Attendees will learn more about what to do if an active shooter enters an office or building that they are in, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
This is a developing story.
Firefighters continue to battle Koonce Fire
If anyone is interested in applying, they can go to the city’s website.
City of Wichita Falls utilities department faces employee shortage

Latest News

Bev is looking for her forever home
Bev is looking for her forever home
Health district talks monkeypox cases in Texas
Health district talks monkeypox cases in Texas
Community members attend town hall on school safety
Community members attend town hall on school safety
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Bev is looking for her forever home