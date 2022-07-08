Man sentenced for destruction of ‘Forever’ horse statue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four people involved in the destruction of the “Forever” horse statue was sentenced on Friday.

District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced defendant Zachary Kaiser to two years in state jail, according to Criminal Chief Dobie Kosub.

The statue was placed in honor of Lauren Ladavazo, and it has since been restored.

Lauren’s parents, Vern and Bianka, wanted each defendant to get an opportunity to correct their behavior and asked Kosub to recommend probation. Kosub reportedly agreed, and Kaiser was placed on a four-year probation period. He allegedly lasted four months.

“Defendants who are granted a second chance on probation should take that seriously,” Kosub said. “The Landavazo family showed these defendants a tremendous measure of grace and Mr. Kaiser chose to ignore their well wishes. He has earned every day of his incarceration. This defendant didn’t – and found out we mean business in Wichita County.”

Kosub said Kaiser has the right to appeal, but has not yet indicated if he intends to do so.

‘Forever’ Horse Statue restored after vandalism (kauz)

