Princess Lil Bit is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ashley Fitzwater in the studio to talk about a dog named Princess Lil Bit. She’s a champion eater and sleeper.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

