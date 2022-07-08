Senator Springer teams up with Walmart to support nonprofit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas State Senator Drew Springer teamed up with Walmart to give a $5,000 grant to a local nonprofit.

This nonprofit, Chhaupadi Inc., is fighting to end period poverty by providing free feminine hygiene products to women and young girls in need.

This grant will ensure access to those products will be available in local schools.

