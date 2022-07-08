Sheriff’s office makes another human smuggling arrest

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office made a second arrest Friday near Electra for human smuggling.

Law enforcement stopped a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Midway Church Road around 10:38 a.m.

The driver, 23-year-old Josue Martinez-Rodriguez, was reportedly arrested at the scene and charged with smuggling of persons. Two people, one from Guatemala and the other from Honduras, were arrested on border immigration detainers.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office also arrested a man near Electra who was transporting seven immigrants from Guatemala.

