Storms will be possible along a frontal system Friday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday may not be as hot. We’ll have a 20% chance of showers and storms which could drop temperatures. For now, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

