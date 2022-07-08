Storms will be possible along a frontal system Friday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday may not be as hot. We’ll have a 20% chance of showers and storms which could drop temperatures. For now, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 77 with clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

