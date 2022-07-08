Three Wichita Falls women to host Bans Off Our Bodies rally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Ban Off Our Bodies rally is set to take place Saturday in downtown Wichita Falls. It follows the abortion ban in Texas and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Cristin Martin, Chelsea Streeter and Liv Sage are the three organizers of the rally and they said around 800 people are expected to show up at the event. It will happen at 10 a.m. at the Wichita County Courthouse.

They all said the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade affects everyone, not just women.

“Most of the country did not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned and have human rights stripped away from people,” Martin said.

People across the country are protesting against the Supreme Court’s decision. Those protests are now making their way into Wichita Falls after three local women got together and organized a Ban off our Bodies rally.

“I wanted to get involved,” Streeter said. I’ve been wanting to get involved anyway because nobody else was doing it, so I thought if not us then who?”

Their goal is to show the number of people that stand in solidarity with the rest of Texas and United States for their rights - rights that have been taken away.

“We have Kathleen Brown coming, she’s running for U.S. Congress. She’s going to make a speech. Each of us is also going to make a speech,” Streeter said.

“We also have Dr. Hillary Conan from MSU. She is a researcher and expert on social movements and she’s going to educate the rally. And she’s going to educate the rally on what we can do moving forward to be successful in our fight for abortion rights,” Martin said.

Despite this being their first rally, Martin said it was easy to get people involved in the movement.

“The resources we were able to access within the community like the Democratic Association and the League of Women Voters who will be on-site the day of the rally to register people to vote, reaching out to those resources, it was really easy and people were willing and ready to help,” Martin said.

Streeter said they wanted to include registering people to vote in the rally because they believe it’s important, but the rally will be primarily focused on abortion rights.

