United Regional releases statement on wait times

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following multiple complaints to our newsroom about long wait times in the emergency room at United Regional, we reached out to the hospital for comment.

United Regional released a statement Friday addressing how its emergency department operates.

“When patients present to United Regional’s Emergency Department (ED), they are triaged and evaluated based on severity of symptoms and conditions. When the ED is used for minor, non-emergent care, wait times will be extensive; this allows us to care for the most critically ill and injured patients first. As always, we encourage those with non-emergent conditions to visit their primary care physician or a walk-in clinic; telemedicine and home visits are also provided to our community through various companies.”

To see what conditions United Regional officials said should be treated at an emergency department, click here.

