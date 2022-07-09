Email City Guide
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey’s father, dies at age 88

Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night...
By Gray News staff and Mary Alice Ginther
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night at the age of 88.

Oprah Winfrey announced her father’s death on Instagram, saying, “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.”

Well-known for his barbershop, Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop, and achievements during his 16 years on the Metro Nashville Council, Vernon Winfrey is being mourned by many.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering, and mentoring young men in the community. An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on Twitter.

He also served as trustee for Tennessee State University, the Associated Press said.

Oprah Winfrey was recently in Nashville for Independence Day weekend to celebrate ‘Vernon Winfrey Day,’ a day dedicated to her father, who was battling cancer at the time. Many family and friends attended the backyard barbecue to celebrate his life.

The cause of Vernon’s death has not yet been confirmed.

