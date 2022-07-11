Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say

The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident in Missouri on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol.

Officials said a 62-year-old driver of a pontoon boat hit a group of swimmers on Table Rock Lake and then hit a rock bluff.

The accident killed a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries.

The victims’ names were not released because they are minors. The driver of the boat was uninjured.

The Missouri State Water Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Scott Ervin was captured by the Austin Police Department.
Law enforcement arrests Vernon state hospital escapee
The girl had been missing since July 5.
Missing Wichita Falls 15-year-old found safe
Organizers said the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade affects everyone, not just women.
Three Wichita Falls women to host Bans Off Our Bodies rally
Zachary Kaiser.
Man sentenced for destruction of ‘Forever’ horse statue
A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went...
VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

Latest News

President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
British composer Monty Norman is seen in this March 19, 2001 photo. Norman, who wrote the theme...
Monty Norman, composer of the James Bond theme, dies at 94
Bureau of Land Management Horse and adoption event
BLM Wild horse and adoption event
A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital
President Joe Biden's speech Monday on the new gun safety law was interrupted by Manuel Oliver,...
Biden speech interrupted by Parkland parent