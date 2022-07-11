Ban Off Our Bodies rally held in Wichita Falls on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Ban Off Our Bodies rally that was organized by three Wichita Falls women was held on Saturday.

Organizers said the rally was hosted in protest of the SCOUTS decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but it was also about human rights.

“Really it’s about human rights because even though Roe v. Wade, the overturning of this is the beginning, it’s not going to be the end,” Chelsea Streeter, co-organizer of the rally, said.

Organizers said 40 people registered to vote and roughly 200 people attended the rally, including guest speakers Kathleen Brown and Dr. Hillary Conan.

“We still need your anger and your skills to ensure that all Texans have access to life saving reproductive care including abortions.”

But with the controversy of the topic of abortion, not all rally attendees were there in support of the movement. One man was even detained after a physical altercation with the rally participants. Despite that, organizers said this is not their last abortion rights rally.

The man was later identified as Arthur Sammuel Wilkes. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested for assault after he walked around the crowd threatening to start fights and physically pushed several people.

