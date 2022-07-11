BBB warns of employment offer scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is encouraging job seekers to verify employment offers.

BBB officials said offers to avoid include illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks. This type of fraud usually targets people ages 25-34 with identity theft as the common outcome.

Fraudulent job offers recently reported to BBB involve re-shipping packages, vehicle wrap scams and employment imposter scams.

BBB officials have provided the following tips to verify employment offers:

Research the job offer directly with the company to verify the job posting

Do an internet search with the name of the employer and the word “scam” to see if there are reports

If you’re paying or purchasing supplies for the promise of a job, it’s most likely a scam

Work-from-home jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages are likely scams

Beware of jobs that involve receiving and forwarding money

Don’t fall for fake check scams disguised as mystery shopping or car wrap opportunities.

Be cautious in providing personal information to unverified recruiters and online applications.

Be wary of vague job descriptions

You can report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker online.

