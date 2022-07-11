Email City Guide
BBB warns of employment offer scams

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is encouraging job seekers to verify employment offers.

BBB officials said offers to avoid include illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks. This type of fraud usually targets people ages 25-34 with identity theft as the common outcome.

Fraudulent job offers recently reported to BBB involve re-shipping packages, vehicle wrap scams and employment imposter scams.

BBB officials have provided the following tips to verify employment offers:

  • Research the job offer directly with the company to verify the job posting
  • Do an internet search with the name of the employer and the word “scam” to see if there are reports
  • If you’re paying or purchasing supplies for the promise of a job, it’s most likely a scam
  • Work-from-home jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages are likely scams
  • Beware of jobs that involve receiving and forwarding money
  • Don’t fall for fake check scams disguised as mystery shopping or car wrap opportunities.
  • Be cautious in providing personal information to unverified recruiters and online applications.
  • Be wary of vague job descriptions

You can report any scams to the BBB Scam Tracker online.

