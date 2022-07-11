Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls to hold public hearing on redistricting

2020 United States Census data reportedly showed that Wichita Falls City Council districts are not of sufficiently equal population.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council will host a public hearing on July 19 regarding the redistricting of city council districts.

It will happen at 8:30 a.m. in the city council chambers at Memorial Auditorium. City council members will reportedly consider one or more plans for redistricting, and they’re encouraging public participation in the process.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing city council district boundaries with the goal of equal voter representation.

2020 United States Census data reportedly showed that Wichita Falls City Council districts are not of sufficiently equal population, meaning district lines must be redrawn to comply with the “one-person one-vote” principle, Voting Rights Act, and applicable federal and state laws.

The proposed redistricting plan can be seen by clicking here.

