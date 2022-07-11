Commissioners approve $7K for courthouse parking lot repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County commissioners approved almost $7,000 on Monday for maintenance on the courthouse parking lot.

The commissioners said this is something they have to do every seven years or so. Over time, asphalt deteriorates from a combination of cars driving on it and extreme heat. The courthouse parking lot sees both.

The money to foot the bill will be coming out of the permanent improvement fund, and commissioners don’t expect construction to take very long. They plan to have it finished within the next 30 days, but they are trying to schedule it to be done on the weekend so it won’t affect parking for the courthouse.

“When you have asphalt, as it ages, then the asphalt contents start to deteriorates, the oil in it, so what we are going to do is we will come back in with the company we hired, they will seal-coat it which means they will put new fresh oil on the top, wait a couple weeks for that to cure out then have it re-striped,” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge said.

Gossom said they will put the fresh oil on one weekend, then have the parking lot restriped another. There are a couple of pot holes that will be filled as well.

Commissioners don’t expect it to cause any delays during the week but will notify the community if things change.

