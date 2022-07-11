Email City Guide
Construction to close eastbound lanes of Missile Road Bridge

Crews will start work on the eastbound lanes of the bridge on Tuesday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT officials said concrete repair crews start will work Tuesday, July 12 on the eastbound lanes of the Missile Road Bridge over I-44.

Southbound I-44 drivers exiting for Missile Road and eastbound drivers on FM 3492 and Reilly Road will be detoured around the construction.

TxDOT officials said the detour will use the southbound Frontage Road, go to the railroad track turnaround, then to northbound Frontage Road and back to Missile Road. Westbound drivers will reportedly still be able to drive over the bridge.

TxDOT expects the repairs to take about a week to complete.

