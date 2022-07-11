Email City Guide
Dillard’s searching for new home in Wichita Falls

“They do well here and they don’t want to leave Wichita Falls."
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is looking to move into a new location in Wichita Falls, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim.

Florsheim said in a video posted Monday to Facebook that the chamber had a meeting last week with a Dillard’s representative.

“They do well here and they don’t want to leave Wichita Falls, so hopefully we can help them find something else here,” Florsheim said.

Dillard’s corporate office confirmed on May 11, 2022, the closure of the store’s Sikes Senter Mall location.

