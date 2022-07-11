Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million

If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A unique item from the past is going up for grabs.

Sotheby’s New York is auctioning off the skeleton of a gorgosaurus, a cousin to the T. Rex.

This carnivore lived on the earth around 77 million years ago, during the cretaceous period.

The fossil is 10 feet tall and 22 feet long. It’s expected to sell for around $8 million.

The skeleton was discovered in 2018 in Montana.

It will go on display starting July 21 at Sotheby’s York Avenue galleries. The auction will begin a week later.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Scott Ervin was captured by the Austin Police Department.
Law enforcement arrests Vernon state hospital escapee
The girl had been missing since July 5.
Missing Wichita Falls 15-year-old found safe
Organizers said the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade affects everyone, not just women.
Three Wichita Falls women to host Bans Off Our Bodies rally
Zachary Kaiser.
Man sentenced for destruction of ‘Forever’ horse statue
A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went...
VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope